Connor Wong -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .268.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 25 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Wong has an RBI in five of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

