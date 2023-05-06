Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (32) this season while batting .242 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 113th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).

In 30.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with more than one RBI eight times (24.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 13 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings