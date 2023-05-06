Red Sox vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (20-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) at Citizens Bank Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.
The Phillies will look to Bailey Falter (0-5) versus the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (1-4).
Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have come away with 10 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Boston has a mark of 5-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (200 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Corey Kluber vs José Berríos
|May 2
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Tanner Houck vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 3
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Alek Manoah
|May 4
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Brayan Bello vs Kevin Gausman
|May 5
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Chris Sale vs Zack Wheeler
|May 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Bailey Falter
|May 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Taijuan Walker
|May 9
|@ Braves
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Charlie Morton
|May 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Max Fried
|May 12
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Steven Matz
