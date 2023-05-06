Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (20-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) at Citizens Bank Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.

The Phillies will look to Bailey Falter (0-5) versus the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (1-4).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 10 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 5-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (200 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule