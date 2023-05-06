Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.

Boston is third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .273 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Boston has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 200.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.332 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Corey Kluber (1-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Kluber will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Max Fried 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.