Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Phillies on May 6, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Philadelphia Phillies-Boston Red Sox matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 32 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashed .242/.306/.553 so far this season.
- Devers has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bailey Falter Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Falter Stats
- The Phillies will send Bailey Falter (0-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In six starts, Falter has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
Falter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|4.1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|6.0
|6
|4
|3
|7
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 18
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Reds
|Apr. 13
|4.2
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 8
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has seven doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI (33 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .270/.341/.402 on the year.
- Bohm heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with three walks and three RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
