Saturday, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bailey Falter, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 6 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .224 with a double, a home run and nine walks.

In nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), Refsnyder has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).

He has scored in seven of 19 games so far this season.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings