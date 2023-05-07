The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 5, Horford put up 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 114-102 win against the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Horford, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.1 Assists 2.5 3 3.2 PRA -- 19 18.2 PR 14.5 16 15 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.9



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers give up 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 31 17 7 2 5 0 2 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

