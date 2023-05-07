The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

ESPN

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (213.5)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Boston (33-32-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (49.3%) than Philadelphia (10-9) does as the underdog (52.6%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the 76ers are 13-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's buckets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).

