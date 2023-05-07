Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The point total is 214.5 for the matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|214.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.
- The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 46-18, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|56
|68.3%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
- Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|34-35
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|10-9
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
