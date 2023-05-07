As they ready for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28), the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 at Wells Fargo Center.

Watch Celtics vs. 76ers with Fubo!

The teams square off once again after the Celtics defeated the 76ers 114-102 Friday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, while Joel Embiid scored 30 for the 76ers.

Rep your team with officially licensed Celtics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Blake Griffin PF Questionable Back 4.1 3.8 1.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 119.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 117.9 they've put up over the course of this season.

Boston connects on 4.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 213.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.