Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - May 7
As they ready for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28), the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 at Wells Fargo Center.
Watch Celtics vs. 76ers with Fubo!
The teams square off once again after the Celtics defeated the 76ers 114-102 Friday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, while Joel Embiid scored 30 for the 76ers.
Rep your team with officially licensed Celtics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Blake Griffin
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|4.1
|3.8
|1.5
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics Season Insights
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 119.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 117.9 they've put up over the course of this season.
- Boston connects on 4.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.
- The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-2.5
|213.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.