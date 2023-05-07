Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .257.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (18.5%).

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 25.9% of his games this season, Arroyo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

