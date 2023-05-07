For huge NCAA softball fans who want to watch every game, see the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the 10 games that are airing on Fubo on May 7.

Watch even more NCAA Softball games with ESPN+!

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Louisville at Florida State Softball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Michigan State at Indiana Softball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Mississippi State at Auburn Softball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Florida at Kentucky Softball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Michigan at Minnesota Softball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NC State at Pittsburgh Softball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Arizona State at Oregon State Softball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Washington at Stanford Softball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch California at Arizona Softball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Utah at Oregon Softball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Softball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's path to the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and concludes with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.