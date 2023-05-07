The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .268 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Wong has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Wong has picked up an RBI in five games this year (20.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (20.0%).
  • In 10 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will send Walker (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
