The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will be in action at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 114-102 win against the 76ers, White put up 13 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into White's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.9 2.8 PRA 18.5 19.9 19.9 PR 15.5 16 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

He's put up 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.2 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.