Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 7
The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will be in action at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll dive into White's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|12.4
|13.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.6
|3.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.9
|2.8
|PRA
|18.5
|19.9
|19.9
|PR
|15.5
|16
|17.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|2.2
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.
- He's put up 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- On the glass, the 76ers are second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 24.2 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per game.
Derrick White vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|32
|13
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5/3/2023
|30
|15
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5/1/2023
|27
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4/4/2023
|40
|26
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|25
|18
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|38
|19
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|10/18/2022
|24
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
