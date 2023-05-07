The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (35) this season while batting .255 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 94th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Devers is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.4%, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 18 games this season (52.9%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (26.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (19 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (35.7%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (64.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings