Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (35) this season while batting .255 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 94th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Devers is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.4%, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 18 games this season (52.9%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (26.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (19 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (35.7%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (64.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.15 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.91 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.91 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
