Red Sox vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (21-14) and Philadelphia Phillies (15-19) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 7.
The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker (2-2) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-1).
Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Red Sox Player Props
|Phillies vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.
- Boston has a mark of 9-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Boston scores the second-most runs in baseball (207 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Tanner Houck vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 3
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Alek Manoah
|May 4
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Brayan Bello vs Kevin Gausman
|May 5
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Chris Sale vs Zack Wheeler
|May 6
|@ Phillies
|W 7-4
|Corey Kluber vs Bailey Falter
|May 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Taijuan Walker
|May 9
|@ Braves
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Charlie Morton
|May 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Max Fried
|May 12
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Miles Mikolas
