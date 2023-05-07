Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will attempt to defeat Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Phillies are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). A 9-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Red Sox and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

Boston has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 9-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 35 games with a total.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-7 8-7 11-4 10-9 12-9 9-4

