As they try for the series sweep, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (21-14) will square off with the Philadelphia Phillies (15-19) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (2-2, 6.91 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-1, 5.34 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 8-8 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 9-7 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.