Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 9
Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|9.8
|7.8
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|7.3
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|3.3
|PRA
|18.5
|19
|18.4
|PR
|15.5
|16
|15.1
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers
- Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league on defense.
- The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The 76ers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.
Al Horford vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|38
|10
|7
|4
|2
|5
|2
|5/5/2023
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|0
|2
|5/3/2023
|24
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/1/2023
|30
|11
|6
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4/4/2023
|35
|11
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|32
|15
|4
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|23
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.