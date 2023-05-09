The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)

76ers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (213)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Boston (18-18-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.6%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond three-point land (38%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.