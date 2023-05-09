The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 65 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points.

The average point total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 15.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Celtics have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

Seven of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Boston has fared better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39 76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

