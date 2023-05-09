Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|213.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 65 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 15.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Celtics have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
- Seven of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Boston has fared better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|18-20
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|3-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.