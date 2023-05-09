Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes meet, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. The Devils are the favorite, with -150 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Hurricanes, who have +130 moneyline odds.

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-150)

Devils (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.8)

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 52-22-8 record overall, with a 14-8-22 record in matchups that have required overtime.

New Jersey has 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 15 times this season the Devils ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-13-1 record, good for three points.

New Jersey has finished 5-7-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Devils have scored more than two goals in 64 games (51-7-6, 108 points).

In the 46 games when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 33-11-2 to register 68 points.

In the 61 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 37-18-6 (80 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 18-9-2 to register 38 points.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have earned a record of 15-9-24 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.

In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 54 points.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

Carolina has earned 15 points (6-8-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Hurricanes have earned 105 points in their 61 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 24 games and picked up 42 points with a record of 21-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

