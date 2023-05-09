The Dallas Stars go on the road to play the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 46 of 91 games this season.
  • The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.0%).
  • The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.
  • Dallas is 15-5 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • Seattle is 9-6 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115)
Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 5.8 3.2 2.7

