Connor Wong and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Lee on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .257.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Wong has an RBI in five of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
  • The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Lee will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old southpaw has 17 appearances in relief this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .211 against him this season. He has a 2.81 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 17 appearances.
