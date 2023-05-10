On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Lee. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Lee

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .273 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Turner has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (32.4%).

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.7% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

