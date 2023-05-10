Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (-105) against the Maple Leafs (-115).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-105
|-115
|-
|BetMGM
|-105
|-115
|6.5
|PointsBet
|-105
|-115
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Panthers
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Player Props
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 54 of 92 games this season.
- The Maple Leafs are 13-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Panthers have been made the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
- Toronto is 13-13 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Florida is 8-3 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Maple Leafs Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mitchell Marner
|0.5 (-182)
|1.5 (+140)
|2.5 (-133)
|Auston Matthews
|0.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+135)
|4.5 (-120)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-175)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-167)
|1.5 (+120)
|3.5 (-115)
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|0.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+170)
|2.5 (-143)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-189)
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|0-0
|4-6-0
|6.4
|3.2
|3.2
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.6
|3.2
