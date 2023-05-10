Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (25-11) and Boston Red Sox (21-16) going head to head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 10.

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried (2-1, 2.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (1-1, 5.71 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (211 total, 5.7 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule