On Wednesday, May 10, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (25-11) host Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (21-16) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135. The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (1-1, 5.71 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 21 out of the 31 games, or 67.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have gone 12-3 (80%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Braves went 6-2 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

