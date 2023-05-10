The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The point total is 225.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -7.5 225.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 62 times.
  • Golden State's matchups this year have an average total of 236.1, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Warriors' ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
  • This season, Golden State has been favored 59 times and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.
  • This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Warriors.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Los Angeles has compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
  • The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 62 75.6% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5
Lakers 54 65.9% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Warriors have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has fared better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
  • The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
  • Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers average just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
  • When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37
Lakers 41-41 4-11 44-38

Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights

Warriors Lakers
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-11
35-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-8
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
31-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18

