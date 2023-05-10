Jordan Poole and Anthony Davis are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) meet at Chase Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Lakers knocked off the Warriors, 104-101, on Monday. LeBron James poured in a team-high 27 points for the Lakers, and Curry had 31 for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 31 10 14 3 0 3 Andrew Wiggins 17 4 1 2 0 2 Gary Payton II 15 3 2 0 0 1

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 27 9 6 0 1 2 Anthony Davis 23 15 2 3 0 0 Austin Reaves 21 2 4 1 0 3

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Poole puts up 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Klay Thompson posts 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game (first in NBA).

Draymond Green is tops on the Warriors at 6.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Kevon Looney is tops on the Warriors at 9.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.5 assists and 7 points.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis paces the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and puts up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James is averaging team highs in points (28.9 per game) and assists (6.8). And he is delivering 8.3 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt is putting up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.6% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.7 5.2 6.4 1.2 0.4 4.4 Anthony Davis LAL 21.4 14 2.6 1.5 3.7 0.3 Andrew Wiggins GS 16.9 6.1 1.7 0.9 1.1 1.6 LeBron James LAL 22.6 10.2 5.2 0.7 1.3 1.6 Kevon Looney GS 6.3 13.5 3.7 0.5 0.3 0 D'Angelo Russell LAL 15.4 3.3 5.7 0.7 0.2 2.2

