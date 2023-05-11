In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in league).

These teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 20.6 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 222.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9 Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5 Derrick White 11.5 -110 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.