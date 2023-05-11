The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 212.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 212.5 points 65 times.

The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 16.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 47 of its 66 games, or 71.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over eight times.

Boston sports a better record against the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 34-35 43-39 76ers 48-34 10-9 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

