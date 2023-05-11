Jaylen Brown is a player to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) play at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The 76ers beat the Celtics, 115-103, on Tuesday. Embiid poured in a team-high 33 points for the 76ers, and Tatum had 36 for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 36 10 5 2 0 3 Jaylen Brown 24 6 2 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 14 3 4 0 0 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also puts up 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart averages a team-leading 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.1 10.5 5.4 1 1.4 2.9 Jaylen Brown 24.9 4.5 3.5 1 0.4 2.7 Marcus Smart 16.6 3.6 4.8 1 0.1 2.3 Al Horford 7.2 6.9 3.5 1.3 2.2 1.6 Malcolm Brogdon 15.9 4 4.1 0.1 0.2 2.4

