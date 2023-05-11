The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his most recent game, had 24 points and six rebounds in a 115-103 loss to the 76ers.

Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 24.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.5 PRA 34.5 37 32.9 PR 30.5 33.5 29.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 shots per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per game.

The 76ers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 34 24 6 2 3 0 0 5/7/2023 44 23 3 5 3 0 0 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

