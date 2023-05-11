Marcus Smart will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 9, Smart posted 14 points and four assists in a 115-103 loss versus the 76ers.

Now let's examine Smart's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 16.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.6 Assists 4.5 6.3 4.8 PRA 21.5 20.9 25 PR 16.5 14.6 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 34 14 3 4 2 0 0 5/7/2023 42 21 3 7 4 0 0 5/5/2023 34 15 3 4 3 0 3 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

