Red Sox vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (22-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Red Sox squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 12.
The Red Sox will call on James Paxton versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright.
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Red Sox have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 216 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Chris Sale vs Zack Wheeler
|May 6
|@ Phillies
|W 7-4
|Corey Kluber vs Bailey Falter
|May 7
|@ Phillies
|L 6-1
|Tanner Houck vs Taijuan Walker
|May 9
|@ Braves
|L 9-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Charlie Morton
|May 10
|@ Braves
|W 5-2
|Brayan Bello vs Dylan Lee
|May 12
|Cardinals
|-
|James Paxton vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|-
|Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
|May 16
|Mariners
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
|May 17
|Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
