Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (22-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Red Sox squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Red Sox will call on James Paxton versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 216 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule