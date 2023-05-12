Alex Verdugo will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (22-16) on Friday, May 12, when they take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+140) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (-105)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

