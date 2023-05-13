The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Lars Nootbaar for continued success at the plate when they square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank sixth-best in MLB action with 51 total home runs.

Boston ranks third in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.269).

Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (222 total runs).

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Boston has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.355).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.37 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday, May 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Sale is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Sale will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell

