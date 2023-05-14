Al Horford be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford, in his last game (May 11 win against the 76ers) posted two points and 11 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Horford, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 6.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.6 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 19 17.5 PR 14.5 16 14.2 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, conceding 24.2 per game.

The 76ers concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 39 2 11 1 0 1 1 5/9/2023 25 0 5 4 0 1 2 5/7/2023 38 10 7 4 2 5 2 5/5/2023 31 17 7 2 5 0 2 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.