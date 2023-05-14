In Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are on the road (115.4).

Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).

The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries