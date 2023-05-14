Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

White, in his most recent time out, had nine points in a 95-86 win over the 76ers.

Below, we dig into White's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.4 11.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 3.9 1.9 PRA -- 19.9 16.2 PR 10.5 16 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 24.2 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 19 9 2 1 3 1 1 5/9/2023 34 7 5 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 31 12 2 0 2 1 0 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.