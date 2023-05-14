Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 14
Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.
Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|26.6
|24.8
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.9
|4.8
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.7
|PRA
|33.5
|37
|33.3
|PR
|29.5
|33.5
|29.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.
- He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.
- The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 24.2 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.
Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/11/2023
|39
|17
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5/9/2023
|34
|24
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|5/7/2023
|44
|23
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|5/5/2023
|34
|23
|7
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5/3/2023
|30
|25
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|5/1/2023
|42
|23
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2/25/2023
|37
|26
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2/8/2023
|18
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|3
|2
|4
|1
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.