Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Brogdon, in his last game, had 16 points and six rebounds in a 95-86 win over the 76ers.

In this article we will dive into Brogdon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.5 PRA 21.5 22.8 23.6 PR 18.5 19.1 20.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the league.

The 76ers give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 30 16 6 2 4 0 1 5/9/2023 26 7 3 4 1 0 0 5/7/2023 36 19 8 2 5 0 0 5/5/2023 26 15 3 6 3 0 0 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

