Robert Williams III and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams tallied 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 95-86 win versus the 76ers.

Below we will break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 6.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 6.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 17.7 13.8 PR 15.5 16.3 12.6



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the 76ers

Williams has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

The 76ers give up 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 28 10 9 1 0 2 0 5/9/2023 19 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 14 4 2 1 0 1 0 5/5/2023 16 4 5 0 0 3 1 5/3/2023 22 2 7 4 0 3 0 5/1/2023 20 6 7 0 0 0 0 2/25/2023 31 14 8 1 0 0 1

