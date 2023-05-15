How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tanner Houck and George Kirby are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners play on Monday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 51 total home runs.
- Boston is fourth in baseball with a .444 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .267 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (226 total).
- The Red Sox's .339 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Boston has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.359).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.26 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, May 7, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Houck is trying to record his second quality start of the season.
- Houck will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|W 5-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Dylan Lee
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|George Kirby
|5/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Luis Castillo
|5/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Marco Gonzales
|5/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Blake Snell
|5/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Joe Musgrove
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
