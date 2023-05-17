The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
  • The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this season at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (115.4).
  • Boston surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better in home games this season, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

