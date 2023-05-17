The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this season at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (115.4).

Boston surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better in home games this season, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Celtics Injuries