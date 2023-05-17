Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-118) 9.5 (-120) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+105)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).

Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 5.5 (-139) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Wednesday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Wednesday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 7.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105) 1.5 (-154) 1.5 (+130)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.9 more than Wednesday's prop total.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.

White has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+110) 2.5 (-128)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 2.9 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-167)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 4.6 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (27.5).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

