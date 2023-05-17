Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The over/under for the matchup is set at 210.5.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|210.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 210.5 points 66 times.
- The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 18.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won 23 of its 32 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The Celtics have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 210.5
|% of Games Over 210.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|66
|80.5%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|58
|70.7%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- Boston is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|15-16
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
