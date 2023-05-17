Red Sox vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (23-20) and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 17.
The probable starters are Brayan Bello (2-1) for the Red Sox and Marco Gonzales (3-0) for the Mariners.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.
- This season Boston has won four of its eight games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 236.
- The Red Sox have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|James Paxton vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
|May 16
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
|May 17
|Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
|May 19
|@ Padres
|-
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Chase Silseth
|May 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Griffin Canning
