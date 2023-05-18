The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its games this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 30-9, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 53 of 82 outings.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Los Angeles has put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-17, a 26.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of the Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0) this season.

The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44 Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

